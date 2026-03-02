Kuwait - The Ministry of Health has issued a directive to all private healthcare providers — including hospitals, medical centers, clinics, dispensaries, laboratories, and home healthcare facilities — requiring that all service fees be collected exclusively through approved banking channels and electronic payment systems. Cash transactions are strictly prohibited.

The measure is aimed at strengthening financial governance, enhancing transparency and oversight, and ensuring that all transactions are properly documented.

Officials said the move will safeguard the rights of both patients and healthcare providers while reinforcing compliance with regulated billing and collection procedures across the private sector.

The Ministry has instructed all licensed facilities to implement the directive immediately and to take the necessary technical and administrative steps to activate electronic payment systems without disrupting services.

Compliance will be closely monitored, and violations may result in legal action under applicable laws.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation and improve financial and administrative efficiency in the healthcare sector in line with international best practices.

