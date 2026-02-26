The US government says it will wind down support for health programmes in Zimbabwe after Harare rejected a proposed funding agreement worth $367 million over five years, citing Washington’s demand for sensitive data.

The decision followed the leak of a December government memo in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa described the deal as “lopsided.”A government spokesman said the US had sought access to biological samples for research and commercial purposes but was unwilling to share the benefits of future vaccines and treatments.“Please be advised that the President, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has directed that Zimbabwe must discontinue any negotiation with the USA on the clearly lop-sided MoU that blatantly compromises and undermines the sovereignty and independence of Zimbabwe as a country,” the letter stated.

The proposed deal would have been the largest potential health investment in Zimbabwe by any international partner, offering “extraordinary benefits for Zimbabwean communities, particularly the 1.2 million men, women and children currently receiving HIV treatment through US supported programmes,” US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont said in a statement.“We must now face the difficult and regrettable task of winding down our health assistance in Zimbabwe,” she added, noting that Harare had indicated its readiness to continue its HIV response independently. “We wish them well,” Tremont said.

Her embassy said the US had provided more than $1.9 billion in health funding to Zimbabwe over the past two decades. The US noted that since 2006 it has channelled more than $1.9 billion in health assistance, credited with helping the country reach the UNAIDS 95 95 95 targets.“These MoUs set a higher standard for bilateral health cooperation — one that prioritises sustainability, measurable outcomes and shared ownership of results,” Tremont said.

In December, Kenya’s High Court suspended a similar health funding agreement after a consumer rights lobby challenged the safety of Kenyans’ health data.

According to the US embassy in Harare, 16 African countries have so far signed health pacts representing more than $18.3 billion in new funding.

Nigeria’s agreement emphasised Christian based health facilities, while Rwanda and Uganda have also signed deals. Some agreements, including those with Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire, include provisions for private US sector investment.

Since returning to office last year, US President Donald Trump has cut foreign aid and dismantled the US Agency for International Development (USAID). He argued its spending was “wasteful” and said his administration was pursuing government to government deals to boost transparency and accountability.

Under the new framework, the Trump administration has pursued bilateral “America First” health funding agreements, replacing arrangements previously coordinated through USAID.

