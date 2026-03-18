JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ​annual inflation slowed in February, ​reaching the central ​bank's target of 3.0% down from ⁠3.5% in January, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by ​Reuters ‌expected annual ⁠inflation ⁠would come it at 3.1% ​in February.

South ‌Africa's central ⁠bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 6.75% at its last monetary policy meeting in January.

Several economists expect ‌another "hold" decision at its March 26 ⁠meeting because ​of risks emanating from the U.S.-Israel war ​against ‌Iran.