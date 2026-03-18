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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's annual inflation slowed in February, reaching the central bank's target of 3.0% down from 3.5% in January, official data showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters expected annual inflation would come it at 3.1% in February.
South Africa's central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 6.75% at its last monetary policy meeting in January.
Several economists expect another "hold" decision at its March 26 meeting because of risks emanating from the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.