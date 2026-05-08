Standard Bank has launched the 2026 edition of its Kasi SME National Pitch Challenge, giving township entrepreneurs across South Africa the chance to compete for a R1m grand prize.

Applications for the provincial round opened on 6 May and close on 22 May 2026, with qualifying SMEs from all nine provinces eligible to enter.

The competition forms part of the Kasi SME Summit, which marks its fourth anniversary this year and focuses on helping township businesses scale through funding opportunities, market access and business support.

In each province, 10 entrepreneurs will be shortlisted to pitch their businesses to a judging panel. The provincial winner will receive R50,000, while the first and second runners-up will each receive R10,000.

The nine provincial winners, together with one first runner-up, will advance to the national finals, where they will compete for the R1 million prize.

Finalists will also participate in a Standard Bank Enterprise and Supplier Development pitching masterclass aimed at improving their business models, storytelling and presentation skills ahead of the final round.

Naledzani Mosomane, head of enterprise and supplier development at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking South Africa, said the initiative aims to help township SMEs gain visibility and access to economic opportunities.

“The National Pitch Challenge gives township SMEs the stage to showcase their innovation and resilience,” said Mosomane.

“This initiative reflects Standard Bank’s ongoing commitment to unlocking market access and creating pathways for sustainable business growth.”

The bank said the summit continues to focus on linking SMEs with corporate supply chains, retailers, financiers, digital marketplaces and other ecosystem partners.

To qualify, businesses must be at least 51% Black owned, operate within South African townships, be registered with the CIPC and have been operational for at least two years. Businesses must also generate annual revenue of less than R50m.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and provide a valid tax certificate as well as a BBBEE certificate or sworn affidavit.

Entrepreneurs can apply through the Standard Bank Kasi SME Pitch Challenge platform before the closing date on 22 May 2026.

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