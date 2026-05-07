Arada, the UAE-based master developer, has acquired a controlling stake in Reem Hospital, the Abu Dhabi-based healthcare provider.

The more than 80% stake was purchased from a shareholder consortium that included Investcorp and its affiliates, alongside other investors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition forms part of Arada’s AED2 billion ($544 million) long-term commitment to the healthcare sector, including plans to expand Reem Hospital’s footprint across the UAE.

Under the deal, Reem Hospital’s original founders will retain a stake and continue to manage the business.

Arada said it plans to double capacity at the existing Reem Island facility and develop three new hospitals across the UAE, significantly expanding the platform’s national presence.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com