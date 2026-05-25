BENGALURU - Dubai's Emirates NBD will launch its open offer ​on June ⁠1 to acquire up to a 26% ‌stake in RBL Bank from public shareholders at 282.38 ​rupees per share, according to a letter of ​offer filed ​to exchanges.

* Public shareholders can tender shares from June 1. The offer will close ⁠on June 12.

* The offer price of 282.38 rupees per share includes interest of 2.38 rupees, and reflects around a 15% ​discount ‌to RBL Bank ⁠stock's closing ⁠price on Friday.

* Total consideration for the proposed ​acquisition will be 117.35 billion ‌rupees, if the offer ⁠is fully accepted.

* In India, an open offer is a mandatory requirement under acquisition rules, which require the buyer taking a substantial stake in a listed company to extend an exit opportunity to public shareholders.

* In October, Emirates NBD announced plans ‌to buy a majority stake in the Indian ⁠lender for $3 billion, one ​of the largest cross-border deals in India's financial sector.

* It received approval from India's central ​bank ‌in April, followed by government clearance ⁠last week.

(Reporting by ​Nishit Navin; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)