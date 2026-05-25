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BENGALURU - Dubai's Emirates NBD will launch its open offer on June 1 to acquire up to a 26% stake in RBL Bank from public shareholders at 282.38 rupees per share, according to a letter of offer filed to exchanges.
* Public shareholders can tender shares from June 1. The offer will close on June 12.
* The offer price of 282.38 rupees per share includes interest of 2.38 rupees, and reflects around a 15% discount to RBL Bank stock's closing price on Friday.
* Total consideration for the proposed acquisition will be 117.35 billion rupees, if the offer is fully accepted.
* In India, an open offer is a mandatory requirement under acquisition rules, which require the buyer taking a substantial stake in a listed company to extend an exit opportunity to public shareholders.
* In October, Emirates NBD announced plans to buy a majority stake in the Indian lender for $3 billion, one of the largest cross-border deals in India's financial sector.
* It received approval from India's central bank in April, followed by government clearance last week.
(Reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)