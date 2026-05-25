The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has started the operation of the Western Station on the Orange line of the Riyadh Metro.

With the bringing into service of this station, the entire line of 22 stations built by Webuild is officially complete. The line is the backbone of the capital’s driverless network, a 176-km infrastructure that places the city among the most advanced in the world for automated public transport.

Located in the western part of Riyadh along one of its main arteries – Al Madinah Al Munawarah Road – the Western Station is an urban hub that redistributes intermodal transport flows. Covering 112,000 sq m, it integrates an elevated metro station, a bus terminal, underground parking with over 600 spaces, retail areas, a mosque and a large public square.

From an architectural perspective, the station offers a contemporary interpretation of the Saudi landscape. The design of its structure takes inspiration from the colours and shapes of desert dunes. Horizontal structures emerge from the ground, defining the entrances, guiding natural light into the interior spaces and providing shaded areas. Two large arches, spanning up to 115 metres and rising by approximately 24 metres, support the main roofs, creating a monumental structure that blends into the urban landscape rather than standing out as an isolated object.

The Western Station is a project with a strong sustainable footprint. The structure was designed according to LEED Gold criteria, one of the most recognised certifications for sustainability. The use of high-efficiency equipment and the contribution of self-generated renewable energy helped reduce water and energy consumption even during construction.

Webuild has been present in Saudi Arabia since 1966, where it has delivered more than 90 projects, ranging from urban mobility to major civil buildings, hospitals and industrial facilities. In Riyadh, in addition to the Orange Line, it has built iconic works such as the Kingdom Centre, an architectural landmark of the city skyline, and is involved in the construction of several lots of the Diriyah Gate urban development project.

More recently, it was awarded the contract for the extension of the Red Line of the Riyadh Metro, supporting the Saudi capital in a new phase of its urban growth, the company said.

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