MAKKAH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has completed preparations for the road and infrastructure network in Makkah and the holy sites for Hajj, implementing more than 11 million linear meters of roads.

The ministry achieved the completion through a package of development works and field interventions aimed at enhancing traffic flow and improving mobility efficiency in high-density areas.

In addition to implementing over 11 million roads, the ministry worked on the maintenance and development of around 74 million square meters of road surfaces.

More than 1.2 million square meters were also asphalted to strengthen the readiness of the traffic network and support mobility efficiency in Makkah and the holy sites during the season.

According to the ministry, the plan also included enhancing the readiness of 123 bridges and 44 pedestrian and vehicle tunnels, alongside infrastructure improvement works linked to traffic routes, contributing to greater road safety and more efficient movement in vital areas and around the holy sites.

The ministry stressed that these efforts are part of an integrated operational system aimed at improving the efficiency of municipal infrastructure, enhancing traffic flow, and reducing congestion points in areas with high crowd density during the Hajj season.