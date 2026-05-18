RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced that the Western Station of the Riyadh Metro will begin operations on Friday, marking the completion of the project’s four major iconic stations.

The launch represents another milestone in Riyadh’s expanding public transport network and reinforces the capital’s transformation toward a more integrated and sustainable urban mobility system.

The Western Station is the largest among the four iconic stations of the Riyadh Metro project, which also include King Abdullah Financial District Metro Station, STC Al Olaya Metro Station, and Qasr Al Hokm Metro Station.

The station has received LEED Gold certification for environmental sustainability and design efficiency.

Spanning a total area of 112,000 square meters, the station includes integrated facilities such as commercial spaces, a sensory garden, a mosque with a capacity for 550 worshippers, and various public amenities serving Riyadh residents.

The site also includes public transport parking facilities with a capacity exceeding 600 vehicles.

According to the commission, the station is designed to accommodate more than 60,000 train passengers per hour and around 1,300 bus passengers per hour, reflecting its role as a major transportation hub within Riyadh’s public transit system.

The station is expected to improve connectivity between metro lines and key destinations across the capital while encouraging greater use of public transportation.

The Royal Commission said the completion of all four iconic stations marks a pivotal phase in the Riyadh Metro project.