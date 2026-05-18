Webuild, a global leader in the design and construction sector, has announced that it has successfully completed the work on the Western station of Riyadh Metro network. With the bringing into service of this station, the entire line of the Italian builder's 22-station network on the Orange line is officially complete.

Located in the western part of Riyadh along one of its main arteries – Al Madinah Al Munawarah Road – the Western Station is an urban hub that redistributes intermodal transport flows.

Covering 112,000 sq m, it integrates an elevated metro station, a bus terminal, underground parking with over 600 spaces, retail areas, a mosque and a large public square.

A 176-km infrastructure, the Orange line is the backbone of the capital’s driverless network, that places the city among the most advanced in the world for automated public transport.

Celebrating the key milestone, The Royal Commission for Riyadh City said it has started the operation on the Western Station, a vital Saudi project with a strong sustainable footprint.

The structure was designed according to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold criteria, one of the most recognised certifications for sustainability, said the RCRC in its statement.

The use of high-efficiency equipment and the contribution of self-generated renewable energy helped reduce water and energy consumption even during construction, it added.

The Italian builder pointed out that from an architectural perspective, the station offers a contemporary interpretation of the Saudi landscape. The design of its structure takes inspiration from the colours and shapes of desert dunes, it stated.

"Horizontal structures emerge from the ground, defining the entrances, guiding natural light into the interior spaces and providing shaded areas," said a spokesman for the company.

"Two large arches, spanning up to 115m and rising by 24m, support the main roofs, creating a monumental structure that blends into the urban landscape rather than standing out as an isolated object," he added.

Webuild has been present in Saudi Arabia since 1966, where it has delivered more than 90 projects, ranging from urban mobility to major civil buildings, hospitals and industrial facilities.

In Riyadh, in addition to the Orange Line, it has built iconic works such as the Kingdom Centre, an architectural landmark of the city skyline, and is involved in the construction of several lots of the Diriyah Gate urban development project.

More recently, it was awarded the contract for the extension of the Red Line of the Riyadh Metro, supporting the Saudi capital in a new phase of its urban growth.

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