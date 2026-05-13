Makkah: The Haramain High-Speed Railway, one of the world’s 10 fastest electric rail networks operating at speeds of up to 300 km/h through advanced signaling and communication systems, has prepared a comprehensive operational plan in coordination with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to accommodate increased demand during the Hajj season.



From the 1st to the 20th of Dhu Al-Qidah, more than 5,300 train trips are being operated, providing over 2.21 million seats, an increase of more than 210,000 seats compared to the same period last year.



The railway is a key component of the Kingdom’s railway expansion strategy and links major cities in the western region, meeting growing demand from domestic and international pilgrims while easing traffic congestion in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah. It was established to provide safe transportation for pilgrims, Umrah performers, and travelers between the two holy cities and Jeddah.



The Haramain High-Speed Railway extends 453 kilometers, connecting Madinah and Makkah through a 449-km main line and a 3.75-km branch line linked to King Abdulaziz International Airport. The journey between Makkah and Madinah takes approximately two hours and 20 minutes.



It operates 35 electric trains, each with a capacity of 417 passengers across 13 carriages, including four business-class cars, eight economy-class cars, and one restaurant car. Business class accommodates 113 passengers, while economy class seats 304 passengers.



The airport station at King Abdulaziz International Airport is the world’s largest airport-connected railway station, spanning more than 105,000 square meters across several floors and featuring six train platforms that facilitate direct passenger movement between the airport and the cities of Makkah and Madinah.



The trains offer restaurants, entertainment screens, and accessibility services for passengers with disabilities. Business-class passengers also receive complimentary hospitality services, while economy-class passengers have access to onboard food carts.



As part of efforts by SAR to enhance passenger experience, VIP lounges were recently inaugurated at stations in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah’s Al-Sulaymaniyah station. SAR also upgraded ticket sales offices at the Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah stations as part of a broader ticketing system that includes self-service kiosks, a mobile application, an online platform, and a call center.



SAR has also established a temporary camp at the Madinah station as a backup waiting area and arranged additional shuttle buses to transport passengers between the station and the Prophet’s Mosque.



During its initial operational phase between 2018 and 2020, the railway transported around one million passengers across 3,000 trips. During its full operational phase, which began in March 2021 and continued through the end of 2025, the railway transported more than 30 million passengers.