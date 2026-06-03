Muscat – Oman has secured top global ranking in key World Bank logistics indicator, underscoring the efficiency of its ports and trade procedures as the sultanate seeks to strengthen its position as an international logistics hub.

According to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Indicators 2.0 (LPI 2.0), Oman ranked first globally in the Export Supply Chain Initiation indicator, recording a cycle time of just 0.8 days.

The indicator measures the time taken for an empty container to complete its cycle and return loaded and ready for export through a port. The result highlights the speed of container handling and operational efficiency at Omani ports.

Oman also ranked ninth globally among 165 countries in the Import Supply Chain Termination indicator, which tracks the time taken from delivery of a container to the end user until the empty container is returned to a warehouse. The ranking reflects the efficiency of import processes and cargo movement.

At the GCC level, Oman placed second in Container Export Dwell Time, which measures how long export containers remain at a port before being loaded onto vessels. It also ranked third in the region for direct shipping line services, an indicator that measures the number of regular maritime routes linking a country’s ports with destinations worldwide.

Oman ranked 25th globally out of 169 countries and second in the Gulf in the Number of Shipping Alliances indicator. The measure reflects cooperation among shipping companies in managing commercial and operational activities, helping access to global maritime networks.

The sultanate was also ranked 39th globally and third in the Gulf in the Number of Direct Maritime Connection Partners indicator, which measures the number of markets directly accessible through scheduled shipping services from Omani ports.

The postal sector also recorded strong results. Oman ranked 16th globally out of 190 countries and first in the Gulf in the Business Mail Delivery Time indicator, reflecting the efficiency and speed of commercial mail delivery services.

A statement said the results reflect ongoing efforts to develop the logistics sector through infrastructure upgrades, expansion of port and postal networks, and improvements in operational efficiency. ‘These measures support trade and investment while reinforcing Oman’s role in global supply chains.’

The World Bank’s LPI 2.0 measures logistics performance using actual shipment-level operational data rather than traditional surveys. The framework evaluates supply chains across three main dimensions – connectivity, speed and reliability – and draws on large-scale data from maritime, aviation and postal operators that account for more than 80% of global goods trade. It comprises 21 indicators covering logistics connectivity, transport performance and supply chain efficiency.

1st – Export Supply Chain Initiation

9th – Import Supply Chain Termination

16th – Business Mail Delivery Time

25th – Number of Shipping Alliances

39th – Direct Maritime Connection Partners