AMMAN — The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports Group) on Thursday launched the operations of Maqta Ayla Digital Solutions.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening Aqaba's competitiveness as a regional trade and logistics hub on the Red Sea, marking a major step in the digital transformation of Aqaba's port and logistics sector, according to an ASEZA statement.

The launch was announced during a ceremony in Aqaba held in the presence of ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali, Aqaba Governor Ayman Awayesha, Noatum Ports Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Tamimi and ADC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Safadi.

Maqta Ayla is a Jordanian company established through a strategic partnership between ADC and AD Ports Group, via its international port operations arm, Noatum Ports.

The company will manage, operate and further develop Aqaba's truck control and monitoring system through an integrated digital platform designed to improve logistics efficiency.

ASEZA Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment Mohammad Abu Omar said that Aqaba has been a regional pioneer in organised port logistics since the truck control project was introduced in 2005.

He noted that the system, which initially handled around 2,000 trucks per day, now processes between 3,500 and 4,000 trucks daily in coordination with Maqta Ayla, with traffic exceeding 4,500 trucks on peak days.

He described Maqta Ayla as a strategic partner in advancing ASEZA's vision of deploying cutting-edge technology and innovation to improve the investment environment and attract high-value investments.

Abu Omar also commended the Land Transport Regulatory Commission, Jordan Customs, security agencies, port and logistics companies, the project's previous operator and other stakeholders for their contributions to the initiative's success.

Safadi said the launch marks a significant milestone in strengthening Aqaba's digital infrastructure and reflects the success of strategic partnerships with leading global operators such as AD Ports Group.

Tamimi described the launch as another milestone in the group's growing partnership with Jordan.

He said Maqta Ayla has already completed the first phase of the truck movement management project, which uses advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence to streamline cargo movements, reduce waiting times and improve the overall efficiency of logistics operations in Aqaba.

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