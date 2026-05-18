Gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest point in more ​than a month, ⁠as Middle East tensions pushed oil prices higher, fuelling inflation fears and reinforcing ‌expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 1.1% at $4,488.99 per ounce, as of ​0052 GMT, hitting its lowest level since March 30.

* U.S. gold futures for June delivery ​lost 1.5% ​to $4,493.30.

* Gold was pressured by rising geopolitical tensions after a drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab ⁠Emirates, lifting crude prices and bets of interest rates.

** Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, reported intercepting three drones, as U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Iran must act "fast" after efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war appeared to have stalled.

** Central banks tend ​to hike ‌interest rates during ⁠times of inflation, which ⁠in turn tends to dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* Oil prices extended gains on Monday to ​hit a two-week high.

* Markets are increasingly pricing in a ‌U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike before year-end, with ⁠a 50% chance of a move by December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* Investors await minutes of the Fed's April meeting, due to be released this week, for clues on the central bank's monetary policy direction.

* India has curbed imports of silver in nearly all forms with immediate effect, according to a government order issued on Saturday, as the world's biggest consumer of the metal seeks to rein in shipments and ease pressure on the rupee.

* Gold ‌discounts in India jumped to a record last week, while investment ⁠demand kept Chinese premiums firm.

* Gold speculators raised ​net long positions by 4,963 contracts to 100,627 in the week ended May 12.

* Spot silver fell 2.2% to $74.30 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6% to $1,961.30, and palladium dropped ​1.2% at $1,396.25. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Urban ‌Investment (YTD) YY April 0200 China Retail Sales YY April 0200 China Unemp Rate Urban ⁠Area April 0500 Japan Chain Store Sales ​YY April (Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)