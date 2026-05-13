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MUMBAI - Indian gold and silver futures jumped more than 7% in early trade on Wednesday after New Delhi raised import tariffs on the precious metals.
Domestic gold futures jumped 7.2% to 164,497 rupees per 10 grams, while silver futures surged 8% to 301,429 rupees per kg.
India raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, government orders said on Wednesday, as part of efforts to curb overseas purchases of the metals and ease pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)