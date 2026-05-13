MUMBAI - Indian gold ​and ⁠silver futures jumped more ‌than 7% in early ​trade on Wednesday after New ​Delhi raised ​import tariffs on the precious metals.

Domestic ⁠gold futures jumped 7.2% to 164,497 rupees per 10 ​grams, ‌while silver ⁠futures ⁠surged 8% to 301,429 rupees per ​kg.

India ‌raised import ⁠tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, government orders said on Wednesday, as part of ‌efforts to curb overseas purchases of ⁠the metals and ​ease pressure on the country's foreign ​exchange ‌reserves.

(Reporting by ⁠Rajendra Jadhav; ​Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)