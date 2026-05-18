Doha, Qatar: KAHRMAA said on Sunday that the Minister of State for Energy Affairs in Qatar, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, issued a set of decisions in 2026 aimed at regulating district cooling services in the State of Qatar and establishing a clear framework to ensure service efficiency, protect rights, and regulate procedures.

According to a post on the KAHRMAA social media platforms, the decisions include Decision No. (03), which designates district cooling service areas and outlines eligibility requirements for buildings and facilities.

Decision No. (04) regulates access by licensed service providers to public lands and properties for the installation, maintenance, or removal of district cooling networks.

Decision No. (05) defines procedures for submitting requests to relocate, remove, or modify any part of a district cooling network.

Meanwhile, Decision No. (06) regulates compensation mechanisms for property and landowners for damages or costs resulting from district cooling network works.

The decisions aim to support regulation, sustainability, and service efficiency across Qatar's district cooling sector.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

