Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has awarded a contract for the design of its fifth district cooling plant in Business Bay in Dubai.



The plant will have a production capacity of up to 44,000 refrigeration tonnes (RT), with construction scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Monday.



This move aligns with Empower’s expansion strategy, which aims to keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban growth and the increasing demand for sustainable district cooling services.



No financial details or timeline for completion were given.



The Business Bay district cooling project is one of the largest district energy projects globally, with a capacity of 451,540 RT to serve around 325 existing and upcoming buildings within the development and adjacent areas.



The Business Bay district cooling project comprises nine district cooling plants, of which four are currently operational, and two are in the design stage, along with an existing pipeline network of more than 53 kilometres. The project currently provides services to 201 buildings in Business Bay, Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Water Canal.



This month, Empower said revenues rose by 4.9 percent year-on-year to 3.4 billion UAE dirhams ($925.6 million), while net profit jumped 10.5 percent YoY to surpass AED 1 billion in 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

