PHOTO
Cairo-based Madkour Holding Group and the Egyptian-UAE company GoGas Holding have entered a joint development agreement (JDA) to establish a combined-cycle power generation plant in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
The plant, which will be developed by GoGas, will use gas from the offshore Banda-Tevet Gas Field, 55 kilometres offshore Nouakchott in southwestern Mauritania, the companies said in a joint statement.
The first phase of the plant is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of 2028, with an initial capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) and a planned capacity of 365 MW.
The project - the first of its kind in Mauritania - intends to utilise locally produced gas to generate electricity for the domestic market.
The move will strengthen Mauritania’s position as a strategic player within the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the statement said.
No details were given on the project’s cost.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.