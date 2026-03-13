Cairo-based Madkour Holding Group and the Egyptian-UAE company GoGas Holding have entered a joint development agreement (JDA) to establish a combined-cycle power generation plant in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The plant, which will be developed by GoGas, will use gas from the offshore Banda-Tevet Gas Field, 55 kilometres offshore Nouakchott in southwestern Mauritania, the companies said in a joint statement.

The first phase of the plant is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of 2028, with an initial capacity of 200 megawatts (MW) and a planned capacity of 365 MW.

The project - the first of its kind in Mauritania - intends to utilise locally produced gas to generate electricity for the domestic market.

The move will strengthen Mauritania’s position as a strategic player within the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the statement said.

No details were given on the project’s cost.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

