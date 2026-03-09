Saudi-based Najran Cement has awarded a SAR49 million ($13 million) contract to Sinoma International Engineering Limited for the development of an electric grid connection project at Sultanah in the Madinah province.

To be implemented under the Liquid Fuel Displacement Programme, the project will aim to contribute to reducing emissions from power generation within the company's facilities and also boost the operational reliability of the electrical grid without a material financial impact on the company, said Najran Cement in its filing to Saudi bourse tadawul.

As per the deal, the turnkey contract will be completed within a eight-month period.

The scope of work includes delivery of electrical services to the company's plant in Sultana on a turnkey contract.

On the financial impact, Najran Cement said the project aims to boost energy efficiency and environmental sustainability and also contribute to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

It will also work to achieve the key objectives of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program supported by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

