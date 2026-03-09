PHOTO
QatarEnergy is offering for lease 10 liquefied natural gas tankers currently located outside the Strait of Hormuz, two industry sources told Reuters.
These include at least four Q-Flex tankers, Murwab, Al Safliya, Al Thumama and Al Oraiq, with a capacity of 210,000 cu m, which are able to carry up to 50% more volume than conventional LNG tankers and are typically used by Qatargas to export its LNG to Europe or Asia.
The others are dual-fuel, two-stroke engine vessels with a capacity of 174,000 cu m.
The world's second-largest LNG exporter has announced a production halt at its 77 million tonne per annum (mtpa) facility as the US-Iran conflict heads into its second week.
The move from the Qatari group comes at a time when LNG freight rates are at a new high with Atlantic rates hitting a new week-on-week record, increasing by $221,500/day to $264,250/day, the highest since December 2022, according to data from Spark Commodities.
Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi told the Financial Times it would take "weeks to months" to return to normal deliveries, even if the war ended today. The company declared force majeure on LNG shipments on Wednesday.
The production halt has intensified competition between the Atlantic and Pacific basins for LNG cargoes, sending European and Asian gas prices and LNG freight rates to multi-year highs.
Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).