A consortium led by Technip Energies, the France-headquartered global engineering and technology giant, and including Greece's Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) and Dubai-based Gulf Asia Contracting (GAC) has been awarded a major Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by QatarEnergy for the onshore LNG facilities of the North Field West (NFW) project.

This award covers the delivery of two mega trains, each with a capacity of 8 tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as a replication of the two trains under construction by Technip Energies and CCC for the North Field South (NFS) project, the Paris-listed company said in a press statement on Wednesday.

While the statement didn't disclose the value of the contract, the company has categorised it as a ‘major’ award, representing above €1 billion ($1.2 billion) of revenue.

This expansion project will produce approximately 16 MTPA of LNG, and together with NFE and NFS projects, will increase Qatar’s total LNG export capacity from 77 MTPA to 142 MTPA, the statement said.

As with North Field East (NFE) - with 32 MTPA and North Field South (NFS) - with 16 MTPA, NFW will capture and sequestrate an additional 1.1 MTPA of CO2 to bring the total to 2.2 MTPA from NFS and NFW combined, the statement added.

Qatar has set a target of capturing and sequestering more than 11 MTPA of CO2 by 2035.

Low carbon LNG

QatarEnergy said in a separate statement that in addition to LNG production, the project is expected to produce about 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day of condensate, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The contract scope includes facilities for gas treatment, natural gas liquids recovery, and helium extraction.

The statement said in addition to the Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) facilities, the jetty boil-off gas recovery facilities for NFW will recover an equivalent of 0.42 MTPA of CO2, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A signiﬁcant portion of the project’s electrical requirements will be sourced from Qatar’s solar plants, it said, adding that the first LNG cargo from the NFW project is expected to be produced by the end of 2031.

Speaking at the 21st International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026) earlier this month, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy had said the company, with its partners, is building LNG for the future with the "lowest carbon footprint you can have."

He added that QatarEnergy is adopting the best technologies to reduce emissions, including CO2 sequestration in order to deliver the most affordable energy to the market in the most environmentally responsible manner.

In November 2025, QatarEnergy had awarded Samsung C&T Corporation the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a CCS project to serve QatarEnergy’s existing LNG production facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.