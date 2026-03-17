Algeria is pursuing plans to invite foreign companies for the development of new hydrocarbon sites within a second international bidding round to be launched shortly despite global energy market upheaval caused by the Iran war.

The gas-rich OPEC member awarded contracts to five groups from Qatar and other countries in June as part of its “Algeria Bid Round 2024” launched in late 2024 within the North African Arab nation’s plan to reverse a decline in its oil reserves and production.

Algeria's National Agency for the Valorisation of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT), which is in charge of issuing hydrocarbon exploration permits, will stage the new round which is expected to attract several foreign companies, officials said last year.

“ALNAFT is preparing to launch the Algeria Bid Round 2026, opening new horizons for exploration and development across some of the world’s most promising hydrocarbon opportunities and world-class assets,” the Algerian energy and mines ministry said in a statement on its website last week.

The ministry, where ALNAFT is based, said details of the new round would be unveiled soon, adding that Algeria is moving forward to “unlock new potential, strengthen strategic partnerships, and shape the future of energy development.”

The statement did not specify a bidding date but officials said in November that the new round would be launched in early 2026.

Algerian officials said in June that five foreign groups were awarded oil sites following strong competition among 41 companies bidding for more than 150,000 square kilometres offered by ALNAFT. The first round opened in October 2024 and closed in June 2025.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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