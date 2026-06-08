Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Fitch (both with a stable outlook), has mandated a dollar-denominated perpetual non-call six-year benchmark AT1 sukuk.

Arqaam Capital, ASB Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital, Mizuho, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Warba Bank have been appointed joint lead managers and joint bookrunners on the Mudaraba issuance.

A virtual deal roadshow has commenced on June 8.

The sukuk is expected to list on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai.

FCA/ICMA stabilisation rules apply.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com