Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the energy sector with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week in the Azerbaijani capital from June 1st to 3rd, the Egyptian ministry stated.

The discussions focused on strengthening joint cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in light of Egypt’s oil and gas infrastructure and its role as a regional hub for energy trading and supply to European markets.

The two sides also explored ways to enhance this role through regional cooperation and integration while leveraging the competitive advantages of both countries.

Badawi and Shahbazov said the past year had witnessed serious steps toward deepening the energy partnership between Egypt and Azerbaijan, supported by Presidents Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Ilham Aliyev.

They said the growing cooperation reflects the shared commitment of both countries’ leadership to expand collaboration in the strategically important energy sector