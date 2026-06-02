Egypt’s Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced that fiscal year 2026/2027 will witness the implementation of a series of tax, customs, and property facilitation packages aimed at easing obligations and reducing burdens on citizens and investors, while supporting economic activity and improving the business environment.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kouchouk said the second package of tax facilitations reinforces the government’s shift towards a customer-service-oriented approach, designed to simplify procedures and strengthen trust between taxpayers and the state.

The minister expressed his appreciation to the business community, noting that the benefits of the government’s tax facilitation and incentives programme are already becoming evident.

“Together, we are reaping the benefits of the tax facilitation and incentives path,” Kouchouk said.

He revealed that tax revenues increased by 29% during the period from July 2025 to March 2026 without the introduction of any additional tax burdens. The growth, he explained, was driven by stronger economic activity, an expanded tax base, and ongoing efforts to simplify and modernise the tax system.

Kouchouk also announced the introduction of 40 new tax and customs measures aimed at supporting investors, enabling businesses to grow and expand, and contributing to higher rates of economic growth.

He added that the government is continuing efforts to reduce customs clearance times, facilitate trade flows, and enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

As part of broader digital transformation efforts, the minister confirmed that the Ministry of Finance will launch a mobile application for property tax services, as well as another application dedicated to real estate transactions, within the coming months.

He further revealed plans to open and expand a network of specialised tax service centres, providing taxpayers and business partners with more efficient and digitally enabled services.

Kouchouk stressed that the government remains committed to strengthening the competitiveness of economic activities and providing greater support to productive and export-oriented sectors, in line with Egypt’s broader strategy to boost investment, increase exports, and achieve sustainable economic growth.