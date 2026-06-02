Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a high-level meeting to review proposals for establishing a global logistics distribution hub within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as part of Egypt’s strategy to attract foreign direct investment and reinforce its position as a regional and international center for trade, logistics, and supply chain management.

The Monday meeting was attended by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid, Chairperson of the SCZONE Walid Gamal El-Din, senior SCZONE officials, and representatives of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

Madbouly stressed that Egypt is pursuing an ambitious agenda to attract further investment into the SCZONE while advancing the localization of strategic industries and logistics activities. He noted that several international companies have already submitted proposals to establish global logistics distribution centers within the zone, with the government currently evaluating the offers.

The initiative comes within the framework of directives issued by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to maximize the returns from Egypt’s major national infrastructure projects, increase foreign direct investment inflows, and strengthen the country’s role as a regional and global hub for trade, logistics services, and supply chain operations.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of engaging with serious investors and accelerating the conclusion of agreements that would support the implementation of the project. He also called for the establishment of clear governance frameworks regulating logistics and distribution activities, and directed relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy to promote Egypt as a regional redistribution center capable of attracting leading international companies.

During the meeting, officials reviewed proposals submitted by several global firms seeking to establish logistics distribution centers for a broad range of goods and commodities. Discussions also covered the ongoing assessment process being undertaken jointly by the SCZONE, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, and other relevant entities, as well as the measures required to expedite implementation.

The proposed logistics hub represents a significant opportunity for Egypt to expand its role in managing regional and international trade flows. The country’s strategic geographic location, combined with substantial investments in ports, transportation networks, logistics infrastructure, and industrial zones, provides a strong foundation for the project.

The hub is expected to support the transformation of the SCZONE into a key center for transit trade and redistribution activities, serving both regional and international markets.

Beyond its direct economic impact, the project is anticipated to generate wider benefits, including increased port activity, greater demand for logistics and warehousing services, stronger supply chain integration, and higher foreign currency revenues from storage, handling, and redistribution operations.

The initiative forms part of Egypt’s broader efforts to capitalize on its strategic location at the crossroads of global trade routes while positioning the SCZONE as a leading destination for international investment, manufacturing, and logistics operations.

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