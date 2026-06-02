DUBAI: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recorded total ridership of 8.2 million across public transport and mobility services during Eid Al-Adha holiday 1447 AH / 2026, from Monday, 25th May, to Friday, 29th May.

Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines carried 3.3 million riders during the holiday, while Dubai Tram served 114,300 riders. Public buses transported 1.73 million riders, and marine transport services registered 304,300 riders.

Taxi services, including Dubai Taxi and franchise company vehicles, transported 2.3 million riders. Shared mobility services, including smart app vehicles, hourly rental vehicles and Bus-On-Demand, recorded 402,700 riders.