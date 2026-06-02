RIYADH - The National Center for Security Operations (NCSO) received 2,966,795 calls through the unified emergency number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province during May 2026.

This falls within NCSO 911’s mandate to receive calls and route them to the relevant security and service agencies within their jurisdictions, using advanced automated systems operated by specialized multilingual personnel, ensuring high accuracy and professionalism around the clock.

The total number of calls received was 986,077 in Makkah region, 245,173 in Madinah region, 1,201,900 in Riyadh region, and 533,645 in the Eastern Province.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).