RIYADH — The Riyadh Municipality has launched a new “Smart Surveillance” system across the capital’s parks and public squares.

It comes as part of the municipality efforts to harness advanced technologies to enhance quality of life, improve safety, and provide a secure and healthy environment for residents and visitors.

The initiative aims to protect visitors and public property through an advanced monitoring network that includes more than 1,600 cameras distributed throughout the city’s parks.

These cameras use artificial intelligence to analyze data and detect irregular or unsafe behavior, enabling rapid response to emergencies.

Operating around the clock, the system monitors activities such as cases of fainting, child safety or loss, and irregular gatherings.

It also detects violations such as lighting fires, damaging plants, graffiti, or tampering with public facilities.

Using advanced analytics, the system can instantly recognize such behaviors and alert operators to take immediate action.

The system is digitally linked to the municipality’s central monitoring rooms, ensuring faster decision-making and efficient handling of reports and incidents.

It also uses AI-based data analysis to generate regular reports that support better park management and guide future operational planning.

The “Smart Surveillance” system represents a major step toward creating a safer and more organized urban environment by promoting responsible public behavior, preserving public assets, and fostering community awareness in maintaining shared spaces.

The initiative aligns with the Riyadh Municipality’s broader strategy to leverage smart technologies in city management, enhance infrastructure efficiency, and improve service quality.

The project is part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to advance urban development and quality of life through innovative infrastructure, high-efficiency digital services, and active community participation in maintaining the city’s environment and facilities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).