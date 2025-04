RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif received Iraqi Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. Abdulamir Al-Shammari in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, they reviewed ways to strengthen the existing security cooperation between the two countries. The two sides also discussed several issues of common interest.

