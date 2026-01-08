Jeddah Tower, Saudi Arabia’s landmark mega tall mixed-use tower, achieved a construction milestone last year, surpassing 80 floors by December.

When completed, it will exceed 1,000 metres, becoming the first human-made structure to reach a full kilometre, said Thornton Tomasetti, a leading US engineering consulting firm, involved in the mega project.

Thornton Tomasetti is providing structural design services to Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, combining bespoke high-performance designs with advanced structural systems and materials, in close co-ordination with the project team, including Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, RWDI, Dar and Saudi Binladin Group (SBG).

