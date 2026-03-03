The ongoing conflict in the Gulf and severe disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are beginning to weigh heavily on the region’s construction sector, with contractors facing mounting cost pressures, delivery delays and heightened financial risk.

The waterway, which handles roughly a fifth of global oil and LNG trade, has seen sharply reduced vessel traffic amid security concerns and soaring war-risk insurance premiums. Even without a formal closure, shipping companies are rerouting or delaying sailings, creating bottlenecks for cargo bound for major Gulf ports.

On Monday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that the Strait of Hormuz was “closed” and that any vessel attempting to pass through the waterway would be set “ablaze.”

“Even if the strait isn’t legally closed, shipping and tanker avoidance alone destabilises the route — and that means higher insurance rates and messy global logistics,” Abhi Rajendran, an energy analyst at Rice University’s Baker Institute, told industry media this week.

Capt Farhad Patel, director at Sharaf Shipping Agency, has also noted that the drop in traffic reflects precautionary measures by shipowners, with vessels holding or diverting rather than risk transit.

Logistics costs surge

For the Gulf’s construction industry — heavily reliant on imported steel, engineered components, heavy machinery and specialist materials — the disruption is translating into higher freight bills and longer lead times.

Freight forwarders operating in the region have warned clients of route adjustments and potential delays, with some shipments being rerouted via longer sea passages or shifted to alternative hubs. Industry estimates suggest shipping rates on affected routes could rise between 50% and 80% if the situation persists, driven by insurance surcharges and security-related premiums.

Contractors across the UAE and Saudi Arabia are already seeing volatility in freight quotations. Even cargo unrelated to energy is being repriced as carriers factor in risk and uncertainty. In practical terms, this means project teams are building buffer time into schedules, as delays in structural steel or key components can disrupt construction sequencing, particularly on high-rise and infrastructure projects.

Steel and materials under pressure

The Gulf imports a significant portion of its structural steel coils, specialised rebar grades, aluminium components and mechanical equipment from Asia and Europe. Any prolonged disruption to maritime routes could tighten supply and lift prices.

Regional steel traders indicate that insurance premiums and freight hikes are being reflected in new offers, with suppliers adding contingency margins to offset the unpredictability of transit times.

Higher oil and gas prices — triggered by fears of supply disruption — are also feeding into production costs for cement, steel and transport. Fuel is a key input for heavy machinery, logistics fleets and on-site generators, meaning contractors face cost escalation on multiple fronts.

Energy inflation filters through the entire value chain — from quarry operations and clinker production to ready-mix transport and site operations — gradually raising the overall cost base of projects even if core material availability remains stable.

Travel disruption and workforce impact

Compounding the material and logistics strain is the disruption to regional air travel, with periodic airspace closures and flight suspensions across parts of the Gulf. Construction in the GCC relies heavily on a mobile expatriate workforce — from engineers and project managers to specialist technicians and skilled labour.

Flight cancellations and airport shutdowns are delaying staff rotations, the mobilisation of new hires and the arrival of technical specialists needed for critical project phases. This creates human resource bottlenecks at a time when projects are already grappling with supply chain uncertainty. Delays in bringing in supervisory staff or commissioning experts can stall handovers and testing schedules, adding another layer of risk to timelines and budgets.

Working capital strain

Longer transit times are increasing the need for higher inventory holdings, tying up working capital. At the same time, heightened geopolitical risk may prompt lenders and insurers to reassess exposure, potentially tightening financing conditions for some private-sector developments.

While government-backed mega-projects in the Gulf are expected to proceed, private real estate and hospitality developments could face delays if uncertainty persists and investors adopt a more cautious stance.

Sector bracing for prolonged impact

Much depends on the duration and intensity of the disruption. A short-lived crisis may result in temporary freight spikes and manageable scheduling adjustments. However, a prolonged or formal closure of Hormuz would represent a structural shock to regional supply chains.

The Gulf construction market has demonstrated resilience in previous crises, but extended instability in its primary shipping artery could lead to contract renegotiations, cost escalations and project repricing.

For now, contractors and developers across the GCC are closely monitoring maritime advisories, insurance rates and commodity markets — recalculating budgets and reassessing procurement strategies amid one of the most volatile periods for regional logistics in recent years. -TradeArabia News Service