The Kuwait Authority For Partnership Projects (KAPP) has announced that leading project developer United Real Estate Company (URC) has emerged as the winning investor in the third phase of its upcoming project - a waterfront property in the Sharq Area of the capital Kuwait City.

A major player in the region, URC is the real estate arm of Kuwait Projects Company – Holding (Kipco Group), a holding company that focuses on investments in the Middle East and North Africa.

The go-ahead to URC for the project came from The Higher Committee for Public-Private Partnership Projects, thus paving the way for the signing of a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Finance.

The project is being launched in co-operation with the ministry as part of its efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships (PPP).-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

