Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid held a meeting with representatives from five government agencies, along with leading real estate developers and officials from digital platforms specializing in real estate investment funds, to mull supporting the real estate market by making use of innovative financing tools and mechanisms, as per a statement.

The talks centered on building an integrated system that fulfills the needs of property developers through innovative, flexible, and transparent investment tools designed to foster the real estate sector and ensure the rights of all parties.

Hence, the government will coordinate with the private sector to expand the use of digital platforms as a strategic tool for marketing, sales, and financing.

The goal is to create a transparent and attractive investment environment for local and foreign capital in line with the state's vision to promote digital financial transformation.

Fardi stated that the digital platforms offer diverse investment opportunities for citizens and investors, tailored to their savings capacities, while adhering to standards of disclosure, transparency, and regulatory oversight.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms for offering real estate investment trust (REIT) instruments via online apps and platforms.