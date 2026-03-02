Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Sunday, as the EGX30 index fell by 2.50% to 47,984.26 points on the back of heightened regional tensions.

The EGX33 Shariah index also retreated by 2.90% to 5,022.19 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV fell by 2.11% to 5,046.51 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX70 index closed the session lower by 3.15% at 11,908.86 points and by 2.92% at 16,837.44 points, respectively.

A total of 1.187 billion shares were exchanged over 161,129 transactions at a value of EGP 5.301 billion, while the market cap hit EGP 3.174 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 69.2% of trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 30.79%.

Egyptians took over with 88.02%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 6.51% and 5.47%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 121.484 million and EGP 257.356 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 378.840 million.