MB Engineering posted a 247.40% year-on-year (YoY) surge in 2025 consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company, according to the financial results.

Profits amounted to EGP 41.853 million last year, compared to EGP 12.047 million in 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.186 in 2025, versus EGP 0.0579 at the end of December 2024.

The company generated consolidated operating revenues of EGP 645.384 million in the January-December 2025 period, up from EGP 411.890 million in 2024.

Regarding the standalone business, the net profits after tax climbed to EGP 42.581 million from EGP 9.876 million.

Likewise, standalone revenues grew to EGP 66.113 million from EGP 21.446 million.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).