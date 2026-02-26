Bahrain - Esterad Investment Company yesterday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the full year ended December 31, 2025, delivering solid growth in profitability and reinforcing the company’s strategic momentum across its diversified investment platform.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 stood at BD4,034,571, compared to BD3,810,244 in the same quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6 per cent.

Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to 25 fils, compared with 24.8 fils in Q4 2024. Total Comprehensive Income attributable to shareholders for the quarter reached BD4,057,469, compared with BD3,687,402 in the corresponding period of 2024, an increase of 10pc. Total Income for the quarter was BD5,109,911, compared to BD5,543,476 in Q4 2024.

For the full year ended 31 December 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders increased to BD6,746,767, compared to BD6,133,826 for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting growth of 10pc. Earnings per share for the year stood at 41.80 fils, compared with 39.90 fils in 2024. Total comprehensive Income attributable to shareholders amounted to BD6,934,283, compared to BD5,379,133 in the previous year, an increase of 29pc.

Total Income for the year reached BD11,354,218, compared to BD12,975,401 in 2024. Total equity attributable to shareholders as of December 31, 2025 stood at BD48,345,942, compared to BD43,377,483 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 11pc. While total assets stood at BD81,020,578 as at year-end 2025, compared to BD93,100,840 as at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 13pc.

Commenting on the results, Esterad board chairman Nabeel Nooruddin stated: “Our full-year results reflect a year of disciplined execution and strategic repositioning for Esterad. The growth in net profitability during the fourth quarter and across 2025 underscores the strength and resilience of our diversified investment platform, as well as our prudent and selective approach to capital deployment. Throughout the year, we remained focused on strengthening our core foundations, enhancing governance frameworks, and positioning Esterad for scalable regional expansion through the launch of Esterad Capital.”

He added: “The establishment of our DFSA-licensed platform in the DIFC marks a significant milestone, enhancing Esterad’s regional presence within a globally recognised financial centre. This step unlocks new channels of capital, strengthens our relationships with international partners, and enables us to pursue new investment opportunities. Supported by disciplined exits and high-quality acquisitions across real estate and private equity, we have reinforced Esterad’s trajectory toward sustainable value creation, underpinned by prudent capital allocation, robust oversight and long-term strategic clarity.”

He concluded by saying: “As a result of the company’s success, stability and strength of earnings, the board of directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends of 15pc of the capital, equivalent to 15 fils per equity share for the fiscal year 2025, with a total amount of BD2,422,159 for the shareholders registered with the company on the record date. However, this recommendation is subject to the approvals of the regulatory authorities and shareholders at the annual general meeting’’.

For his part, Esterad chief executive officer Ahmed Abdulrahman stated: “The fourth quarter capped a year of strong operational progress and financial performance. Our results reflect the combined impact of disciplined portfolio management, selective capital deployment, and the successful execution of value-accretive transactions across our core investment verticals. These outcomes underscore the resilience of our diversified platform and the tangible impact of our strategic repositioning efforts throughout the year.”

He continued: “During the quarter, three funds were successfully launched across the group’s licensed asset management platforms, Esterad Capital and Esterad Bank. These managed funds acquired investments in a travel centre in the United States, a domestic commercial real estate asset and a specialised healthcare facility, representing a leading specialised ophthalmology centre in Bahrain. These transactions demonstrate our ability to originate unique, differentiated opportunities, structure investments with downside protection, and align capital deployment with resilient and income-generating sectors that support long-term stability and growth.”

The CEO added: “In parallel with deploying capital into new opportunities, the group continued to actively realise value across its portfolio, including the notable exit of a labour camp investment in the UAE. The transaction generated significant liquidity for the group and provided additional resources to focus on its strategic growth opportunities. With a strengthened platform, enhanced regional presence, and a disciplined investment philosophy, Esterad is well-positioned to sustain positive momentum and deliver consistent, long-term returns to shareholders.”

