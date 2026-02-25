Naeem Holding turned to a loss in 2025, incurring consolidated net losses attributable to the owners of $45.101 million, against net profits of $822,024 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Total revenues plummeted to $9.325 million last year from $12.004 million in 2024.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed group suffered net losses of $74.462 million at the end of December 2025, compared to a net profit of $63,677 a year earlier.

Standalone loss per share hit $0.2125 when compared to a profit per share of $0.0002.

