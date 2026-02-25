Arab Finance: The net profits after tax of Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development jumped by 36.20% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 712.267 million in 2025 from EGP 522.923 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share hit EGP 0.59 last year, compared to EGP 0.45 in 2024.

Net sales jumped to EGP 768.416 million at the end of December 2025 from EGP 684.682 million a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2025, the EGX-listed company recorded net profits valued at EGP 586.660 million, 70.65% YoY higher than EGP 343.779 million.