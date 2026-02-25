PHOTO
BANGALORE - Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia extending its fall on fiscal concerns, as market participants awaited a third round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped 0.3%, extending its fall as the kingdom's budget deficit widened quarter-on-quarter due to higher expenditures.
Losses were broad-based, with financial stocks leading the decline. Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic lender, and Saudi National Bank, the country's largest lender by assets, fell 0.7% each.
Energy giant Saudi Aramco edged down 0.1%. Reuters reported earlier this week, citing trade sources, that Aramco had sold several shipments of ultra-light crude oil from its $100 billion Jafurah gas plant to U.S. majors and an Indian refiner, ahead of its first export later this month.
Dubai's main stock index rose 0.3%, supported by a recovery in banking stocks. Emirates NBD Bank advanced 1.3%, rebounding from its steepest single-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session, while EMPOWER gained 1.2%.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark index edged up 0.1%. Anan Investment Holding surged more than 8%, and Emirates Telecommunications Group climbed 0.5% following the announcement of a second-half 2025 dividend and the appointment of a new group CEO.
Qatar's stock index eased 0.1%, pressured by weakness in banking stocks. Telecommunications firm Ooredoo fell 1.2%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank slipped nearly 1%.
(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)