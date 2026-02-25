Bahrain - BBK announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, recording a net profit attributable to the owners of the bank of BD80 million and BD23.5m for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the bank achieved a net profit attributable to the owners of the bank of BD23.5m, registering a growth of 23.7pc compared to the net profit of BD19m achieved during the corresponding period of last year. The basic and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter amounted to 13 fils compared to 11 fils during the previous year.

Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the bank amounted to BD25.5m during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to BD11.8m during the same period of last year, representing a significant increase of 116.1pc.

The growth is mainly due to higher movement during the quarter in unrealised gain in fair value reserves relating to debt instruments and equity investments compared to the same period last year, as well as higher reported net profit.

For the full year of 2025, BBK achieved a new high record net profit attributable to the owners of the bank of BD80m compared to BD72m achieved during the previous year, an increase of 11.1pc.

The basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to 44 fils compared to 40 fils for the prior year.

The total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the bank for the year 2025 amounted to BD102.2m compared to BD69.5m reported during last year, an increase of 47.1pc. The increase is mainly related to positive market valuations, and higher net profit.

The increase in net profit was mainly attributable to an increase in the net fees and commission income from BD19.5m to BD22.1m, recording a growth of 13.3pc, while investment and other income experienced a growth of 6.1pc, increasing from BD19.8m to BD21m, reflecting the bank’s dynamic business model and its efforts to diversify income from non-interest income streams.

In addition, the bank’s share from associates and joint ventures recorded a profit of BD1.5m compared to a loss of BD2.7m reported during 2024. Net provisions and impairments declined by 60.7pc from

BD17.3m to BD6.8m reported in 2025, reflecting the bank’s active management of credit risk and distressed exposures.

On the other hand, net interest income declined by 5.9pc at BD117.2m compared to BD124.6m. Total operating expenses increased by 3.9pc from BD71.3m to BD74.1m, mainly due to the implementation of strategic initiatives and investments in human capital to support the implementation of various strategic and business initiatives aimed at providing our customers with the best banking experience.

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to the owners of the bank increased to BD657.5m as of end-December 2025, compared to BD620.8m as of end-2024, an increase of 5.9pc. The increase is mainly related to the positive movement in investment securities’ market valuations and higher reported net profit.

Total assets increased by 18.6pc to BD4,974.3m as of end-2025 compared to BD4,192.6m reported at end-2024. Deposits and amounts due from banks and other financial institutions increased by 73.1pc to BD290.6m (end-2024: BD167.9m); net loans and advances increased by 31.5pc to BD2,358.5m (end-2024: BD1,794.1m); while investment securities portfolio recorded a growth of 26.8pc to BD1,190.9m (end-2024: BD939.4m).

On the other hand, cash and balances with central banks were lower by 14.7pc to BD586.6m (end-2024: BD687.7m).

Treasury bills declined by 23.7pc to BD304.4m (end-2024: BD399.2m). However, customer deposits recorded a growth of 18.3pc to BD2,853.5m (end-2024: BD2,411.3m).

Term borrowings increased by 32.2pc to BD405.3m (end-2024: BD306.5m), due to the successful closure of $500m, 3-year club loan facility, to support the bank’s strategic business plans.

Following the positive financial results, the board of directors recommended paying cash dividends of 40 fils per share (including 12.5 fils interim dividend paid earlier) for the year 2025 for the shareholders registered with the bank on the record date, subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities and the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM).

The board expressed its satisfaction with the financial results, stating: “BBK has delivered a solid record performance over the past year despite a challenging market environment. The result marked a historic milestone for BBK, delivering the highest net profit on record in the bank’s history. This exceptional achievement underscores the resilience of our business model, the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives, and the unwavering commitment of our management team and employees.

“Through prudent risk management, disciplined execution, and a strong focus on customer centric innovation, BBK has continued to strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value. We extend our sincere appreciation to our customers for their trust and loyalty, to our employees for their dedication and professionalism, to our management for their leadership, and to our shareholders for their continued confidence in our vision. Looking ahead, the board remains confident in the bank’s ability to navigate future challenges, build on its strong foundations, and deliver sustainable long term value for all stakeholders.”

BBK Group chief executive officer Yaser Alsharifi added: “BBK remains sound in its commitment to a robust business model that aims to deliver value and excellence to its shareholders and customers. This commitment is reflected in the noticeable increase in net loans and advances and customer deposits during the year and in reporting the highest net profit on record in the bank’s history.

“We note with pride that BBK was awarded the ‘Most Trusted Digital Banking Services Provider in Bahrain’ award from World Business Outlook, which affirms BBK’s leadership in digital transformation across both local and regional banking landscapes.

“Complementing this recognition, BBK’s digital platforms achieved top Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in Bahrain’s retail and corporate banking segments. In addition, BBK was awarded the ‘CX Award 2025’ in recognition of its outstanding distinction in promoting and advancing customer experience excellence.

“In addition, BBK continues to prioritise environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives into its core operations, by launching the Sustainability Academy, a strategic initiative aimed at equipping its employees with the knowledge and skills needed to drive the future of sustainable banking.

“Furthermore, we are pleased to announce the successful completion of the transfer of HSBC Middle East–Bahrain branch retail customers to BBK. The transfer also included a successful integration of HSBC employees, serving these clients into BBK’s dynamic work environment, reinforcing continuity and strengthening the bank’s capabilities.

“We remain vigilant in navigating the changing economic environment, yet we are encouraged by the opportunities that lie ahead. Our strategy gives us confidence in our ability to deliver sustained value for our stakeholders.”

