Most Gulf equities closed higher on Wednesday, with UAE markets lifted by financial ​stocks after the country's ⁠central bank launched a resilience package, helping investors claw back some losses ‌due to the Iran war and wider Middle East conflict.

Israel stepped up its offensive by killing ​Iran's security chief, while Iran renewed attacks on oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates. A ​senior Iranian ​official said the country's new supreme leader had rejected de-escalation proposals relayed through intermediaries, dimming prospects of a swift end to a conflict that has sent ⁠global oil prices surging.

Dubai's main share index rose as much as 3.4 before concluding 0.8% higher, helped by a 4.4% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Elsewhere, MashreqBank advanced 4.8%.

However, top lender Emirates NBD - which surged more than 9% - closed 0.9% higher.

Dubai, ​a major ‌travel and tourism ⁠hub in the ⁠Middle East, has been significantly affected by the war, with its bourse falling nearly 20% at ​its lowest point before cutting losses to around 15%.

The UAE ‌central bank said on Tuesday it had approved ⁠a broad financial resilience package to strengthen the stability of the country's banking sector.

The central bank said UAE banks hold nearly $250 billion in liquidity and eligible assets, and under the package will get greater access to reserve balances of up to 30% and term liquidity facilities in both dirhams and U.S. dollars.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank jumping 3.6%.

The rebound highlights the UAE's financial resilience and long-term appeal to investors, said Samer Hasn, ‌senior market analyst at XS.com. He said recent weakness may offer ⁠attractive entry points, supported by the country's regulatory framework, political ​stability, and business-friendly environment.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 1%, with the telecoms firm Ooredoo losing 3.6%.

Oman's index gained 1.3% and Bahrain's edged 0.1% higher.

Elsewhere, Boursa Kuwait lost 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's stock market ​was closed ‌for the Eid holidays.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ⁠climbed 3.4%, with Commercial International Bank surging 8.5%.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter and Leroy Leo)