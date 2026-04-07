Kuwait’s Real Estate House (REH), a subsidiary of Beyout Holding, has secured a loan with Kuwait International Bank for 2.24 million dinars ($7.24 million).

The funds will be used to in invest in one of the company’s projects, with the cost of financing above 1.6%, Beyout stated in a bourse filing.

A mortgage of the company’s assets has been submitted as a guarantee, the filing stated.

Beyout’s real estate operations involve managing both residential and commercial properties through its subsidiaries.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com