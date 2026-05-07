Saudi Arabia's National Company for Learning & Education (NCLE) has signed a Shariah-compliant credit facilities agreement with Saudi Awwal Bank, securing financing up to total of SAR 230 million ($61 million).

Under the agreement, Saudi Awwal Bank will provide a mix of long-term and short-term financing facilities. The long-term facilities have a maximum tenor of up to seven years, including a two-year grace period, while the short-term facilities extend for up to six months.

The financing is secured through the issuance of a promissory note covering the value of the facilities, in addition to a real estate mortgage.

The facilities will support NCLE long-term growth and expansion plans.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com