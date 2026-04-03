Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has signed a binding agreement with TotalEnergies to merge their onshore renewable energy portfolios in nine Asian markets into a new 50:50 joint venture

The proposed joint venture carries an enterprise value of $2.2 billion with both companies set to contribute assets of comparable value. Watch the Zawya video here:

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