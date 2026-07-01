RIYADH — The Public Investment Fund's consolidated net profit surged by 152 percent in 2025, reaching SR65.1 billion, compared with SR25.8 billion in the previous year.

The strong growth was driven by higher revenues, improved overall operational performance, lower administrative expenses, and a stronger contribution from associated companies to profits.

The fund's consolidated financial statements, published on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, showed that net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company also rose sharply to SR46.4 billion, compared with SR11.2 billion in the previous year—nearly four times its earlier level. This reflects the improved efficiency of the fund's investment portfolio.

These exceptional results come as the fund continues to expand its asset base and strategic investments at an accelerated pace. Total assets increased from SR720 billion in 2017 to SR4.54 trillion by the end of last year, with an ambitious target of reaching SR10 trillion in assets under management by 2030.

The growth was underpinned by a 9 percent increase in the fund's total revenues to SR449 billion, driven by higher operating income and stronger returns from a diverse range of investment activities. This reflects the continued maturation of its long-term investments, while operating profit surged by 125 percent to reach SR 78 billion by 2025.

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