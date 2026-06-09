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Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had preliminary assets under management of $910 billion at the end of 2025, below its $1.09 trillion target, according to the annual Vision 2030 report.
The report also showed real non-oil GDP reached $892 billion, missing the $904 billion target, and foreign direct investment represented 2.8% of GDP, compared with a 3.4% goal.
The world's top oil exporter is more than halfway through its Vision 2030 plan, which calls for hundreds of billions of dollars in government investment to cut its economic dependence on hydrocarbon revenue by investing in sectors such as tourism.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Writing by Tala Ramadan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)