Saudi ⁠Arabia's Public Investment Fund ‌had preliminary assets under management ​of $910 billion at the end of ​2025, below ​its $1.09 trillion target, according to the annual Vision ⁠2030 report.

The report also showed real non-oil GDP reached $892 billion, missing the $904 ​billion ‌target, and ⁠foreign ⁠direct investment represented 2.8% of GDP, ​compared with ‌a 3.4% goal.

The ⁠world's top oil exporter is more than halfway through its Vision 2030 plan, which calls for hundreds of billions of dollars in government ‌investment to cut its economic ⁠dependence on hydrocarbon revenue ​by investing in sectors such as tourism.

(Reporting ​by ‌Yousef Saba, Writing ⁠by Tala Ramadan, ​Editing by Timothy Heritage)