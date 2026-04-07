Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices showed a positive performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.79% to 47,651.58 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, the EGX33 Shariah index, closed the session higher by 0.51% at 5,051.5 points.

Similarly, the EGX35-LV went up by 0.68% to finish at 5,403.98 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.38% at 12,895.32 points and by 0.45% at 17,978.83 points, respectively.

A total of 2.688 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 7.614 billion over 165,292 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 3.364 billion.

Retail investors dominated 76.4% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors accounted for 23.59% of trading.

Egyptian traders represented 92.35% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 3.83% and 3.82%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 346.383 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 283.793 million and EGP 62.589 million, respectively.