Egypt's tax revenues increased by 29% during the period from July 2025 to March 2026, without imposing additional tax burdens due to stronger economic activity, a broader tax base, and ongoing efforts to simplify tax procedures, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced in a statement.

Kouchouk thanked the business community for its engagement with the government's tax incentive program, saying, "Together, we reap the benefits of the tax incentive program."

The minister noted that the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 will witness the implementation of new tax, customs, and real estate facilitation packages aimed at reducing obligations and burdens on citizens and investors. He added that a second package of tax incentives will further support the ministry's transition toward a customer-service-oriented approach.

Kouchouk also said that the government has introduced 40 tax and customs measures designed to facilitate investment and support businesses' growth and expansion, contributing to broader economic growth.

He added that the ministry is working to shorten customs clearance times, stimulate trade activity, and strengthen the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy.

The minister also announced plans to launch a mobile application for real estate taxes and another for real estate transactions in the coming period. In addition, the ministry plans to open and expand premium tax service centers to accelerate digital transformation and improve services provided to taxpayers and investors.

Kouchouk said the government is continuing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of economic activities while supporting productive sectors and export-oriented businesses.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).