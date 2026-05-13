Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed all relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to ensure the availability of essential consumer goods across markets ahead of Eid El-Adha, according to a statement.

Madbouly affirmed the government’s commitment to offering double the usual quantities of basic commodities, in addition to large quantities of live and frozen meat. This will be achieved through coordination among the state entities to meet citizens’ needs during the Eid period.

The prime minister stressed the importance of intensifying market inspection campaigns by regulatory authorities to ensure the steady availability of goods, prevent monopolistic practices, and carry out nationwide inspections of slaughterhouses.

During the weekly Cabinet meeting, he highlighted the activities he undertook this week, including the extensive tour to inaugurate and inspect a number of factories in Sadat City and 6th of October City.

He visited the expansion works at the Procter & Gamble (P&G) Egypt factory during his tour of several factories in 6th of October City. The tour also included inaugurating the newest factory of Vitality, the owner of V7 and V Cola brands, in Sadat City.

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